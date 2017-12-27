Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-17

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 December, USD exchange rate is up by 0.34 drams to 482.31 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.80 drams to 573.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 8.36 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.67 drams to 646.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 13.82 drams to 19608.9 drams. Silver price is up by 0.18 drams to 250.82 drams. Platinum price is up by 10.03 drams to 14219.58 drams.