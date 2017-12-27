Asian Stocks - 27-12-17
TOKYO, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 December:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.08% to 22911.21 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.15% to 1829.79 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.92% to 3275.78 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.07% to 29597.66 points.
- 19:54 President Sargsyan participates in solemn ceremony of awarding and honoring the 10 best athletes of the year in Armenia
- 18:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-17
- 18:11 Asian Stocks - 27-12-17
- 17:00 Armenia’s voting in UN over status of Jerusalem is not directed against any country, says Parliament’s Vice Speaker
- 16:42 Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul slams false statements of Ateshyan
- 16:33 Expert hails President’s visit to Georgia
- 15:39 Ucom and Discovery Science sum up 2017 with slogan “Ahead Towards Space”
- 15:34 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov sees serious development in Armenian-Iranian and Armenian- Georgian ties
- 15:08 Lapshin declares 2018 year of punishment for Azerbaijan
- 15:01 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov highlights implementation of institutional reforms within frames of Armenia-EU new agreement
- 14:05 Azerbaijan signed under a document in Geneva which talks about Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 13:12 President Sargsyan to continue leading ruling party – Sharmazanov on future tenure
- 12:43 Man Utd want £35m for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 12:32 Armenia to launch recognition, condemnation process of Genocide in European countries
- 11:38 Armenia creates first solar car with a dream to establish production
- 10:51 Patriarchate delegation extends condolences to Turkey ex PM
- 10:35 'Man is the greatest value': Actress Luiza Konsta Sargsyan’s interview
- 10:32 Igla case fugitive transported to Armenia from Georgia
- 08:49 European Stocks - 26-12-17
- 08:45 US stocks down - 26-12-17
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-12-17
- 08:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-12-17
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 26-12-17
- 12.26-20:46 President Sargsyan attends non-formal meeting of Heads of CIS Member States in Moscow
- 12.26-20:18 Armenian Premier assesses the nearly one year of activities of Center of Strategic Initiatives as effective
- 12.26-18:57 Armenian, Georgian FMs meet to discuss implementation of tasks set by Presidents
- 12.26-18:22 Armenia airline does not plan flights to Moscow in near future due to absence of level playing field
- 12.26-18:10 Children of April war heroes and servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces hosted at Presidential Palace
- 12.26-17:51 Passenger flow rises by 21% in Armenia’s airports
- 12.26-17:48 New agreement to enable Armenian and European air carriers to use bilateral aviation markets
- 12.26-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-12-17
- 12.26-17:23 Asian Stocks - 26-12-17
- 12.26-17:00 Inter Milan negotiates with Armenia’s Mkhitaryan
- 12.26-16:56 Armenia Airlines to launch flights to Varna, Kuwait
- 12.26-16:52 President Sargsyan completes official visit to Georgia by meeting with PM Kvirikashvili
17:27, 12.22.2017
Viewed 2675 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-17
13:23, 12.22.2017
Viewed 2574 times MP Ashotyan attaches importance to formulations in Armenia-EU new agreement in regard to NK conflict settlement
12:05, 12.22.2017
Viewed 2512 times Germany aware of Turkey’s attacks being planned against Turkish-Armenians living in Europe
18:33, 12.22.2017
Viewed 2501 times Mkhitaryan may be transferred to London’s “Arsenal” – Express
15:23, 12.22.2017
Viewed 2419 times Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for heavy trucks