Asian Stocks - 27-12-17


TOKYO, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.08% to 22911.21 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.15% to 1829.79 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.92% to 3275.78 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.07% to 29597.66 points.




