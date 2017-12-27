Expert hails President’s visit to Georgia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Expert on Georgian studies Joni Melikyan says Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to the country was constructive, with positive emphases.

“The President visited Georgia with a rather expanded delegation. At the same time, meetings between defense and foreign ministers were held. The meetings were mostly private, however according to my information almost all issues of mutual interest have been discussed”, he said.

Melikyan pointed out economic and security issues.

Trade turnover between the countries in 2017 grew by 24%. And exports from Armenia have also increased.

Tourism has also been boosted. According to Georgian information, 7 million foreigners visited the country this year, with nearly 1,5 million being Armenians. “This isn’t a small figure, imagine what contribution we have for Georgia’s tourism”, he said.

Melikyan highlighted the common approach of the sides in the development of infrastructures in terms of becoming a transit country.

He also mentioned the Armenia-EU agreement, finding it to be a good background in the relations with Georgia.