Vice Speaker Sharmazanov sees serious development in Armenian-Iranian and Armenian- Georgian ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, sees a serious development in the Armenian-Iranian and Armenian-Georgian relations.

During a press conference in Armenpress Sharmazanov highlighted the importance of development of relations with Iran and Georgia.

As for the relations with Iran, the Vice Speaker reminded that high-level mutual visits were held between Armenia and Iran during 2017. “I think everything in this sense moves on a positive way. We have numerous programs with our Iranian partners”, Sharmazanov said.

He attached importance to the fact that Iran has a very balanced position over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. “Iran’s policy, the neutral position of some Arab countries come to destroy the fake policy of Azerbaijan according to which the Karabakh conflict is a religious conflict”, he said, adding that all attempts to give religious nature to the NK conflict are unacceptable and condemnable.

Commenting on the Armenian-Georgian ties, Sharmazanov reminded that Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was in Georgia on official visit from December 25 to 26. “Mr. President’s visit to Georgia was quite full of events. We have a mutual perception with our Georgian partners in almost all matters”, he said, expressing hope that 2018 will be important year for the development of the Armenian-Georgian and Armenian-Iranian relations.