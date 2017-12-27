Vice Speaker Sharmazanov highlights implementation of institutional reforms within frames of Armenia-EU new agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union once again proves that Armenia conducts a foreign policy which derives exclusively from the interests of official Yerevan, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“We highly appreciate our allied relations with Russia, our allied presence in the EAEU and CSTO, but in line with this we also attach a great importance to the development of the political dialogue and implementation of institutional reforms within the frames of the agreement signed with the EU”, Sharmazanov said.

He stated that the CEPA is very important for Armenia in terms of making institutional reforms in different spheres and developing a political dialogue.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.