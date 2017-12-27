Armenia to launch recognition, condemnation process of Genocide in European countries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will begin a recognition and condemnation process of the Armenian Genocide in several European countries in 2018, Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told a press conference.

“In 2018, we will launch this process in at least 2-3 European countries. I can’t say that it will have a successful end at once in 2018, but the process must be launched”, he said.

He added that the process must begin regarding one issue, which President Sargsyan talked about at the UN summit. “2018 is the 70th anniversary of the UN Convention on condemning genocides. And at the basis of the adoption of this convention, Raphael Lenkin put forward the “genocide” term, which was based on the Armenian Genocide. The 70th anniversary of this convention must unite all states, all human rights organizations, for democracy, for protection of human rights and against the occurrence of genocide. And we must do our best so that both the Armenian Genocide and other genocides of the 20th century receive clear punishment”, he said.

Sharmazanov found the current year to be positive in terms of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, citing the Czech Republic’s Parliamentary adoption of a relevant resolution.