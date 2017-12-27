Patriarchate delegation extends condolences to Turkey ex PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan, the patriarchal locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate, visited the family of former Turkish PM Mesut Yilmaz.

The clergy expressed condolences to the Yilmaz family on the death of Yavuz Yilmaz, the former PM’s son.

Bishop Mashalyan, chairman of the spiritual assembly of the Patriarchate, was also among the delegation.

The 38 year old son of the former Turkish Prime Minister was found dead on December 15 in his home in what seems to be a suicide.