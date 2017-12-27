Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Igla case fugitive transported to Armenia from Georgia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities have transported Robert Aghvanyan, a man wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies for smuggling the Igla missile system to the country, to Armenia.

The prosecution said Aghvanyan has been indicted.

The man was located in Tbilisi as a result of joint work of Armenian and Georgian security agencies.

The Igla case involved a former military commander, who along with several accomplices smuggled the weapon system to the country.

He was transported to Armenia on December 25.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration