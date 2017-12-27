Igla case fugitive transported to Armenia from Georgia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities have transported Robert Aghvanyan, a man wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies for smuggling the Igla missile system to the country, to Armenia.

The prosecution said Aghvanyan has been indicted.

The man was located in Tbilisi as a result of joint work of Armenian and Georgian security agencies.

The Igla case involved a former military commander, who along with several accomplices smuggled the weapon system to the country.

He was transported to Armenia on December 25.