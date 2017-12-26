President Sargsyan attends non-formal meeting of Heads of CIS Member States in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan who is in Russia on a working visit is participating in the non-formal meeting of the Heads of the CIS Member States in Moscow.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the Heads of State will sum up the results of the Russian presidency over the CIS in 2017 and will exchange views on future development of cooperation in different spheres.