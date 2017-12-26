Armenian Premier assesses the nearly one year of activities of Center of Strategic Initiatives as effective

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Board of Trustees of the “Center of Strategic Initiatives” of Armenia took place on December 26, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the report on the activities of the Center of 2017 was presented and the plans for 2018 were discussed.

Executive Director of the Center Alexander Khachaturyan referred in his report to the works done and still underway in the spheres of public administration, customs and tax administration, education, information and high technologies and agriculture.

Prime Minister Karapetyan assessed the nearly one year of activities of the Center of Strategic Initiatives as effective and also thanked the representatives of the private sector for their active cooperation, noting that in 2018 the works should be continued more vigorously.