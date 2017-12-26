Armenian, Georgian FMs meet to discuss implementation of tasks set by Presidents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian who is in Georgia as part of the presidential delegation, met on December 26 with Mikheil Janelidze, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Edward Nalbandian and Mikheil Janelidze summed up the results of the visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Georgia, the tasks set for the foreign ministries of the two countries and the ways to implement them.

The two FMs also exchanged ideas over a number of regional and international pressing issues.