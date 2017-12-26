Armenia airline does not plan flights to Moscow in near future due to absence of level playing field

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia airline does not plan to implement flights to Moscow in the near future despite the fact that it’s the most demanded direction, Director General of the airline Robert Hovhannisyan told the reporters. “In winter 14 flights are implemented to Moscow on daily basis, in summer 17 flights. Russian airlines implement all those flights. Last year we tried to enter this market but later we had to suspend. There are unequal conditions for that direction. There are laws in Russia by which foreign airlines pay multiple times more than the Russian ones”, ARMENPRESS reports the head of Armenia airline saying.

According to him, for Armenian airlines the cost of each 100 km equals to 100 USD, while for the Russian ones it is only 27 USD. “We cannot outlive the competition in this market yet”, Robert Hovhannisyan added.

He noted that Head of General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan negotiates with the Russian side on this issue and during the upcoming years more equal conditions will be created for Armenian airlines after which they will observe the possibility of conducting flights to Moscow.