Children of April war heroes and servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces hosted at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The children and grandsons of the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, soldiers that were killed or disabled during Artsakh liberation war or the April war, Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, employees of the Police and NSS of Armenia were hosted at the Presidential Palace of Armenia.

The children were eagerly waiting for the start of the festive events which was rather saturated. Cartoon heroes sang and danced with them, afterwards, Santa Claus joint them.

9-year-old Gohar is the daughter of April war hero Hrachya Muradyan, killed during the fierce clashes. She attended the festive event with her sister, Armine. Gohar told ARMENPRESS that New year is one of her beloved holidays, and she looks forward to this holiday every year.

“I want 2018 to be a year of peace and happiness”, Gohar said, adding that she would like to receive a beautiful dress from Santa Claus.

11-year-old Sergey Stepanyan is the son of Mayor of the Armed Forces of Armenia, sportsman Sargis Stepanyan, who was injured in 2014 when trying to save the life of his friend in a minefield. Recently he became arm wrestling world champion in the competition of disabled persons.

To the question if he has already chosen his future profession, Sergey said without hesitation, “I will continue my father’s path. I will become a serviceman”.

Sergey wished that in 2018 there will be no victims on the border and that the servicemen return to their homes.