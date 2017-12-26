Passenger flow rises by 21% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 2 million 495 thousand and 5 hundred people were registered at the airports of Armenia by December 25, 2017, which is an increase of 21% against 2016, ARMENPRESS reports Head of General Department of Civil Aviation adjunct to the Government of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan said during the annual briefing.

“2017 was quite an active year full of events. We can say that at the moment passenger flow in our airports has crossed the threshold of 2.5 million, which is an increase of almost 21% against last year”, Sergey Avetisyan said.

He also informed that the share of Gyumri’s Shirak airport was 100 thousand passengers.

A record high number was recorded at the airports of Armenia in 2016, when passenger flow reached 2 million 117 thousand and 961.