New agreement to enable Armenian and European air carriers to use bilateral aviation markets

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The European common aviation area agreement will be signed soon. It will enable the Armenian and European air carriers to use the bilateral aviation markets, Sergey Avetisyan – Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He considered the agreement on Common aviation area initialed between Armenia and the European Union on November 24 in Brussels as an important achievement during 2017.

“In May we launched the official round of talks, and in November this agreement was initialed which signaled the end of talks. At present we are waiting for the response of the European side, and the agreement will be signed soon. The agreement enables the Armenian and European air carriers to use the bilateral aviation markets. This will also positively affect the increase in passenger flow, ticket prices, increase of geography and other components”, Sergey Avetisyan said.

The agreement creates an opportunity for the Armenian airlines to use the EU domestic market without any restrictions, and for the EU airlines it provides an opportunity to depart for third countries from the Armenian market. According to the agreement all standards and regulations of civil aviation field existing in the EU states will be installed in Armenia.