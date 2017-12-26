Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-12-17

YEREVAN, 26 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 december, USD exchange rate up by 0.54 drams to 481.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.89 drams to 571.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 8.35 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.38 drams to 643.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 21.95 drams to 19595.08 drams. Silver price вup by 0.28 drams to 250.64 drams. Platinum price вup by 15.92 drams to 14209.55 drams.