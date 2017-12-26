Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Inter Milan negotiates with Armenia’s Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan is negotiating with Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to FC Inter News.

FC Inter News says Mkhitaryan will be hired to Inter Milan during the winter transfer window.

The club is already holding talks with Mkhitaryan’s agent.




