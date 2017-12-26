Taron Avia to resume flights in spring

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Taron Avia is temporarily suspending flights in January and February, head of the civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told a year-end press conference.

Avetisyan said the reason of the suspension is low demand in those months.

“This is a decision based on commercial principles, which is acceptable, this practice exists among all airlines. It’s not reasonable to transport an empty aircraft from one place to the other”, he said.