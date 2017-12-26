Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Taron Avia to resume flights in spring


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Taron Avia is temporarily suspending flights in January and February, head of the civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told a year-end press conference.

Avetisyan said the reason of the suspension is low demand in those months.

“This is a decision based on commercial principles, which is acceptable, this practice exists among all airlines. It’s not reasonable to transport an empty aircraft from one place to the other”, he said.

 




