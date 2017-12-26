Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Yerevan City Council approves 2018 budget


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council approved the 2018 budget.

Deputy Mayor of the city Vahe Nikoyan said 80 billion 189 million drams are planned in revenues, and 80 billion 237 million in spending, while the deficit is planned at 48 million drams.

The budget was approved with 47 votes in favor, 16 against.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration