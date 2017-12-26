Yerevan City Council approves 2018 budget
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council approved the 2018 budget.
Deputy Mayor of the city Vahe Nikoyan said 80 billion 189 million drams are planned in revenues, and 80 billion 237 million in spending, while the deficit is planned at 48 million drams.
The budget was approved with 47 votes in favor, 16 against.
