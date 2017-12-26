CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During the December 26 session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it 6%, the CBA told Armenpress.

2.0% inflation was registered in November 2017 compared to the 1.0% inflation of the November 2016 in case of which the 12-month inflation increased comprising 2.2% as of the end of the month. It is expected that by the end of the year, as expected, the 12-month inflation will be at the lower limit of permissible range of shocks.

The factual developments in the foreign sector were mainly in accordance with the CBA predictions, in other words, the improvement of global economic growth and inflationary trends of international commodity markets continued. Thus, the CBA Board continues expecting certain inflationary effects from the external sector in line with the expansion of foreign demand.

The Board states that in January-September 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 an economic growth closer to what was expected was recorded. At the same time the economic activity index of January-November significantly surpassed the expectations which was mainly conditioned by high increase in services and industry fields. The domestic private demand is also expected to be higher than was predicted. The increase in domestic demand continues to be reflected in the high growth rates in trade and import, as well as in the behavior of normal inflation and inflationary expectations.

Therefore, the CBA Board considers it appropriate to keep the current promoting level of monetary-loan terms taking into account the necessity to ensure the demand recovery stability. At the same time the Board states that under the predicted developments it would be necessary to gradually neutralize the monetary stimulus conditions for the implementation of the inflation goal in the medium-term.