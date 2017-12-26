Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

840 million drams invested in Armenia’s Shirak airport


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Investment contracts worth 840 million drams were signed in 2017 in Shirak airport, head of the civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told a year-end press conference.

“Infrastructure reforms and investments were carried out in 2017”, he said.

In his words, the passenger flow in the airport is expected to grow in 2018, and the arrival and departure halls are planned to be expanded.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration