840 million drams invested in Armenia’s Shirak airport

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Investment contracts worth 840 million drams were signed in 2017 in Shirak airport, head of the civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told a year-end press conference.

“Infrastructure reforms and investments were carried out in 2017”, he said.

In his words, the passenger flow in the airport is expected to grow in 2018, and the arrival and departure halls are planned to be expanded.