Armenian President’s visit to Georgia has important political significance – former FM Menagarishvili

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Although this is not the first visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Georgia, each such visit has a political significance, former Georgian foreign minister Irakli Menagarishvili told Sputnik news.

“This visit is the component of the system of mutual relations we have established with our neighbors in South Caucasus for already two decades. This also includes the high level regular visits to each other’s capitals. Despite that this is not the first visit of the Armenian President to Georgia, each such visit definitely has an important significance from political perspective”, he said.