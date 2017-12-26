Political debates should not hinder economic processes – Aram Safaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Aram Safaryan – head of the Integration and Development research-analytical NGO, positively assesses the 2017 for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAAU), reports Armenpress.

According to him, the evidence of this are the positive statements by the representatives of the EAEU all member states.

“Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigra Sargsyan said during a press conference that the year of 2017 was exclusively unique in a sense that it was possible to eventually suspend the decline processes in all spheres. This allows some experts to state that 2018 and 2019 can be years for drastic development for the EAEU”, he said.

Aram Safaryan reminded that the Armenian President last year talked about the fact that in order to record serious achievements Armenia needs 7% economic growth. “And this is not a random number. This 7% will ensure development for Armenia which must be understandable in terms of the socio-economic situation and increase in salaries. That’s why need to have 7% economic growth for several years”.

According to him, the political stability in the country is important for the continuation of positive trends. He stated that the political debates must not hinder the economic processes, and moreover, there should be a civilian solidarity in the country.

“We will have a number of important events next year which should be used correctly aimed at increasing Armenia’s international image”, Aram Safaryan said.

