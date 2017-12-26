Armenian President meets with Georgian Parliament Speaker in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 26 met with Parliament Speaker of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Parliament Speaker welcomed the delegation led by the Armenian President and expressed confidence that such high-level mutual visits positively affect the bilateral inter-state relations, as well as strengthening the friendship of the Armenian and Georgian peoples. Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the Georgian parliament attaches great importance and is ready to continue consistently developing the close cooperation with Armenia by having its contribution to deepening the ties between the two countries.

During the meeting the officials highlighted with satisfaction the progress recorded in several fields of mutual interest during this year, including the increase of trade turnover volumes and the efforts to maintain and strengthen them.

The Armenian President thanked for the warm reception and said in the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and Georgia such level of bilateral ties is obliging. He also attached importance to the development of relations with Georgia from the perspective of Armenia’s transition to the parliamentary system after the Constitutional changes.

Irakli Kobakhidze talked about with satisfaction the activity of Armenian lawmakers in the Georgian parliament, adding that they have their contribution not only in the parliament’s activities, but also in deepening the Armenian-Georgian relations.

The Armenian President and the Georgian Parliament Speaker agreed that the two friendly countries have common interests, and the close cooperation is the best way to find effective solutions.

The officials attached importance to the regional stability and peace.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian President left a note in the Georgian parliament’s memorial book.

“My official visit to Georgia on the eve of Holidays is a good opportunity to write wishes in this memorial book of the Georgian parliament already familiar to me.

I believe that our parliaments have great mission to strengthen the centuries-old friendship of our peoples since by the constitutional changes held in Armenia and Georgia the role and significance of the two parliaments have been re-interpreted. Thus, I wish that our inter-parliamentary ties will further intensify every year, expand and deepen becoming another driving force for further development of inter-state ties between Armenia and Georgia.

Long live the Armenian and Georgian brotherly peoples!”, the President wrote.



