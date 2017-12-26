President Sargsyan meets Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the official visit to Georgia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the St. George Church together with the Armenian community representatives in Tbilisi after which he also visited the Heroes Sqaure where he laid a wreath at the monument, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Thereafter, the Armenian President met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

On behalf of himself and the whole Armenian people, the President congratulated Ilia II on the 40th anniversary of enthronement of the Catholicos-Patriarch, stating that during these 40 years he conducted a great work in strengthening the Georgian Orthodox Church.

The Armenian President thanked Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II for his prayers for preserving and deepening the friendship of the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

The President and Ilia II attached importance to the church-state relations. The President highly appreciated the role of the Armenian church in the life of the Armenian people especially in the era of the absence of the Armenian statehood when the church replaced the state in the difficult moments firmly preserving the faith and national identity.

President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia and Georgia are linked with each other by centuries-old friendship and the traditions of this friendship are based on common Christian and cultural values and history.

During the meeting the Armenian President briefed Ilia II on the results of the meeting held yesterday with the President of Georgia, highly appreciating the effective discussions and the agreements reached.

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II asked the Armenian President to convey his warm greetings and wishes to Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

