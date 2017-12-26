Distinguished school children hosted at President’s Office in New Year’s Eve celebration

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Distinguished students of Yerevan’s public schools have been hosted in the President’s Office on December 26 as part of the traditional New Year’s eve celebrations.

Anna Stepanyan, director of the City Hall’s public education department told ARMENPRESS that nearly 300 students from 160 schools of the capital have been hosted in the event.

Clowns and cartoon heroes are performing various programs for the children during the event.

Children and grandchildren of fallen soldiers, volunteers, police officers and other agencies are also participating in the celebrations.