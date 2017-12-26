Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On December 26, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that the highway is now closed for heavy trucks due to snow.




