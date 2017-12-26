LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-17
LONDON, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2153.50, copper price stood at $7060.00, lead price stood at $2483.00, nickel price stood at $12100.00, tin price stood at $19400.00, zinc price stood at $3241.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
