Mkhitaryan thanks fans for being named best footballer of the year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of Manchester United, has thanked his fans for being named best footballer of Armenia.

“Wow! After being named Armenia’s footballer of the year, I am super happy to have received most of the votes in Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year poll. Special dedication & well done to our Olympic Gold Greco-Roman Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, Chess World Champion Levon Aronian, Sambo World Champion Grigor Mkhitaryan, Greco-Roman Wrestling World champion Maksim Manukyan, European Boxing Champion Hovhannes Bachkov, Olympic Silver Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan, World Silver Cyclist Edgar Stepanyan, World Student Gold Gymnast Artur Tovmasyan, World Gold Sambo Tigran Kirakosyan. Hope to honour our country with new achievements in 2018”, Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

The top three of the 10 best athletes of the year are Henrikh Mkhitaryan, wrestler Arthur Alexanyan and chess player Levon Aronian.