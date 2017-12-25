Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. In honor of President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan, who is in Georgia on an official visit, an official dinner was given on behalf of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Mrs. Maka Chichua.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili raised toasts referring to the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on mutual respect and confidence, as well as the centuries-old friendship of the peoples of Armenia and Georgia, and the prospects to strengthen bilateral ties in all the spheres of mutual interest.