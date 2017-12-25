Armenia’s membership to EAEU and Georgia’s EU-associated status have not hampered bilateral economic cooperation - Giorgi Margvelashvili

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and the signing of the Association Agreement by Georgia with the EU have not hampered the economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the reporters after meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Tbilisi.

“Moreover, we have recorded growth in economic cooperation, trade turnover. I have to note that we have growth also in the sphere of tourism”, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports the Georgian President saying.

Margvelashvili highlighted the visit of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to Georgia, emphasizing that it’s another step forward for deepening bilateral cooperation. “I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly peoples”, the Georgian President underlined.