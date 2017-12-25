Armenian, Georgian Presidents highlight preservation of balanced approaches towards sensitive issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Georgian Presidents highlighted preservation of balanced approaches towards sensitive issues for one another and, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told the reporters after meeting his Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi. “We share the opinion that a comprehensive and lasting settlement of a conflict can be achieved through exclusively peaceful means, within the framework of agreed formats and only and only through negotiations”, correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports President Sargsyan saying.

President Sargsyan assured that during any negotiation Armenia always makes efforts that the documents, statements or resolutions in no way damage the interests of Georgia. “I think that the preservation of this position by both Armenian and Georgian sides can only bring benefit to our peoples”, Armenian President Serzh sargsyan said.