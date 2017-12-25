High level Armenian-Georgian talks held in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. High level Armenian-Georgian talks took place in Tbilisi with the participation of the official delegations of both countries.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili welcomed the delegation of friendly Armenia led by President Sargsyan in Tbilisi, stressing that he’s glad the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries ends with the important visit of the Armenian President, which will be a new impetus for the development of interstate relations and the strengthening of the friendship of the two peoples.

The two President recorded with satisfaction the growth of trade turnover between the two countries during the passing year, the noticeable progress in the tourism sphere, the developing cooperation an various fields, at the same time noting that the partnership potential is much more and it’s necessary to implement consistent work by both sides to fully utilize it.

Presidents Sargsyan and Margvelashvili also highlighted regional security and peace from the viewpoint of ensuring favorable conditions for the welfare and economic growth of the regional countries.

During the expanded-format meeting the members of the delegation presented the cooperation in their particular sphere, the implementation process of joint projects, achievements and problems, and were tasked by the Presidents to find solutions to the problems and deepen the partnership.