Armenian, Georgian Presidents refer to developing transit capacities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia referred to the expanding trade and economic agenda between the two countries during the meeting in Tbilisi, first of all highlighting such key aspects of cooperation as energy and transport, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told the reporters after the meeting. “We referred to the transit capacities and the opportunities to develop the efficiency of their use. We talked about the implementation of the outlined projects in tourism and information technologies, considering the existing great potential”, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports President Sargsyan saying.

The creation of joint industrial ventures was also on the agenda of the meeting. “I told Mr. President that the Georgian side should use the opportunities of Armenia, the existence of free economic zones selling its products in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. Any company registered in Armenia can be very useful from this viewpoint. I want to particularly emphasize the new free economic zone on the border with Iran, which will give a great opportunity to export Georgian products to another solid market – the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Serzh Sargsyan concluded.