Armenian Embassy in Russia checks the existence of Armenians or Armenian citizens among Moscow bus crash victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Russia checks the information about the existence of Armenians among the victims of the Moscow accident, ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

A bus appeared in an underground passage in Moscow on December 25.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia has extended condolences to the families of the victims.

4 have died and 9 have been injured as a result of the crash.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed that 2 people were hospitalized in critical situation.