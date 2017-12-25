10 best sportsmen of Armenia known  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The names of the top 10 sportsmen of Armenia are known. ARMENPRESS reports the list was formed by the journalists accredited by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs of Armenia and SMS poll from 25 sportsmen nominated by the Ministry.

The best sportsmen of 2017 are

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 9897.62

Artur Aleksanyan, 7686.50

Levon Aronian, 6148,59

Grigor Mkhitaryan, 4568.93

Maxim Manukyan on 4377.62

Hovhannes Bachkov , 3953.65

Simon Martirosyan, 3683.72

Edgar Stepanyan, 2503.92

Arthur Tovmasyan, 2485.95

Tigran Kirakosyan, 2196.90

The tribute to the 10 best sportsmen in Armenia will be held on 27 December.