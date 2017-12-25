Upper Lars open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the information received from the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don, Upper Lars checkpoint is already open for all types of vehicles, ARMENPRESS reports, the Facebook page of MFA Armenia informs.

It was earlier reported that the Russian Emergency Ministry had stationed camps and field kitchen for Armenian citizens locked in Upper Lars section. Snow cleaning works are still underway at Kazbegi checkpoint.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia had informed that at the Russian side of the Stepantsminda-Lars highway there were 282 vehicles stuck in jam, 247 of which were trucks, 32 were passenger cars and 3 buses.