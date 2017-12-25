Putin, Heads of CIS Member States to discuss results of Russian presidency over the Commonwealth

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will discuss the results of the Russian presidency over the CIS in 2017 with the Heads of CIS Member States and will exchange ideas over further development of partnership in various spheres. The non-formal meeting will take place on December 26 in Moscow.

The press service of the Kremlin informed on December 25 that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the meeting.