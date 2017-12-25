Asian Stocks - 25-12-17

TOKYO, 25 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 december:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.16% to 22939.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.16% to 1831.93 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.50% to 3280.46 points, and HANG SENG stood at 29578.01 points.