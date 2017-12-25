Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to US takes part in event at Armenian church of New York

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan addressed the event dedicated to Artsakh, which took place at the Reception hall of the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of New York.

Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, Ambassador Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the representatives of the Armenian community and clergy were also present at the event.

In his speech, Robert Avetisyan touched upon Artsakh’s important political and economic developments of the passing year, as well as the current stage of the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.