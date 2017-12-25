Meeting of Armenian and Georgian Presidents kicks off in Tbilisi

TBILISI, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has kicked off in the Georgian Presidential Palace, reports Armenpress.

Before the meeting the Armenian President and First Lady Rita Sargsyan were welcomed by Georgian foreign minister Mikheil Janelidze and head of the administration Giorgi Abashishvili at the Tbilisi International Airport.

During the visit the President will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. During the meetings, key issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two friendly countries will be discussed.

President Sargsyan will also visit Hovhannes Tumanyan House scientific-cultural center and St. Gevorg Church where he will meet with Armenian community representatives. On the margins of his visit, the President will lay a wreath at the Monument in Heroes Square in Tbilisi.