108 million USD investment is possible to ensure in Armenia in case of granting facilitated residence permit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. It is possible to ensure 108 million USD investment in Armenia within 6 years by granting a facilitated residence permit, according to the research conducted by the specialized organization with the assistance of the State Migration Service, reports Armenpress.

The research conducted under the program Support to Migration and Border Management in Armenia (MIBMA) shows that Armenia, being in the list of 38 best countries in the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking, aims at attracting the attention of investors of the international community.

“In cooperation with the State Migration Service, support tools for the idea of “Immigration of investors” have been formed. Foreigners who made some investments in Armenia will have a chance to be granted with citizenship or a permanent residence status”, MIBMA project manager Carel Hofstra told reporters.

According to the research report Armenia’s close ties with Russia and former CIS states, as well as its membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) contribute to increasing its attractiveness and disclosing its possible potential in a condition that it will join the movement of independent subjects of global citizens. Having a favorable environment for running a business, an access opportunity to numerous targeted markets, favorable and mild weather conditions, Armenia aims at attracting the attention of immigrant investors who seek to diversify their assents, expand their entrepreneur activity and ensure the future of their families.

While assessing the country’s potential to join the immigrant investors community, it’s necessary to carefully examine a number of factors which serve as a good base for the legislative and investment infrastructure this project requires. On the other hand, the country’s geopolitical position, as well as its international economic ties serve as a powerful source of information.

Armenia is famous for its quite open position in foreign investments and ownership.

The programs of attracting immigrant investors are considered as a reliable and stable source of foreign direct investments, meanwhile the potential of their effect in small economies can be significant. Their ability to attract investors greatly depends on the country’s stability, its international situation, life quality, as well as the structure of the existing program. Armenia, having an attractive investment environment and strategic geographical position, has all the necessary preconditions to act as a preferable targeted point for migrants. Having visa-free regime with more than 60 countries and being in special relations with Russia, as well as bordering with Iran, receiving an Armenian citizenship will be considered not only as a measure to ensure your own security, but also as a strategic step for business development and positioning.