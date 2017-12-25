President of Artsakh holds consultation with representatives of legislative and executive power branches

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 25 held a working consultation with the representatives of legislative and executive power branches dedicated to a range of projects to be implemented in the republic in 2018, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Special attention was paid to socioeconomic development of the republic's southern regions.

President Bako Sahakyan highlighted the comprehensive elaboration of projects and implementation of coordinated work, considering them among fundamental guarantees for realizing the projects efficiently.

Parliament speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials were present at the consultation.