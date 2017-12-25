Tents installed for Armenian citizens in Upper Lars checkpoint due to danger of avalanche

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the information by the Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, tents were installed for the Armenian citizens in the Upper Lars checkpoint, as well as a field cuisine to provide the citizens with hot meals and other necessary assistance by the Russian ministry of emergency situations, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told Armenpress.

“The representative of the Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don is also in the checkpoint. The clearing operations continue in Georgia, in the Kazbegi checkpoint. According to the preliminary information, there is a danger of avalanche”, Balayan said, adding that additional information will be provided.