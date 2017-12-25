Armenia to export fish to EU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will export fish to the European Union, Ishkhan Karapetyan – Head of the State Service for Food Safety, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He informed that the fish export process with the EU has already passed the three important stages and reached the audit stage. “We have reached the final audit stage as a result of which we expect that the Armenian fish will be exported to the EU”, he said.

According to Ishkhan Karapetyan, there are also achievements in the export of honey from Armenia to China. “We can state that we approached the final stage. A number of documents have already been initialed, and in the near future we will issue a statement on this”, he said, adding that talks are underway with the United Arab Emirates to export animals and frozen meat.

As for the border control, Ishkhan Karapetyan said in the passing year 60.000 kilograms of food has been eliminated in the border and 120 imports were suspended.