‘Our peoples always stood by each other and will continue to do so’: Iran’s President visits Armenian families

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani visited the families of two Armenians fallen in the Iran-Iraqi war on December 24 on the occasion of Christmas, IRNA reports.

During the visit to the family of Georgekeshish Harutun fallen in war, the Iranian President appreciated the self-sacrifice of the families, stating that the whole Iranian nation guards the blood of the martyrs who defended the motherland by sacrificing themselves.

President Rouhani said all religious and ethnic groups in Iran stand by each other in happiness and sadness. “Our peoples have always stood by each other and will continue to do so”.

Georgekeshish Harutun’s mother and sisters expressed their gratitude to the President for the visit.

Thereafter, the Iranian President visited the family of another Armenian man Edwin Shahmiriyan fallen in war. “This is our duty and the least we can do for you dear families of martyrs. You have devoted your son for defending the country”, Rouhani said as a response to the warm reception of Edwin Shahmiriyan’s mother.

The President stated that the Iranian people have always been grateful to their fellow Armenian citizens and consider them trustworthy, hard-working and honest people who love their country.