By arresting me Azerbaijan increased the number of tourists visiting Artsakh, says blogger Lapshin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The imprisonment of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin by the Azerbaijani authorities had a counter affect since in 2017 the number of visitors to Artsakh increased drastically compared to the previous year, reports Armenpress.

“For me 2017 was not an easy year since during this year I spent almost 9 months in the Azerbaijani jail for visiting Artsakh. I had to go deep into the dirty actions of Azerbaijani clans, to learn about the dirty deeds of the Aliyev family, tour with the personal plane of wife of Baku’s sultan, personally see and listen to the clashes in this Muslim country for power and oil money. Their racism and hatred is not only against Armenians as a result of the Artsakh conflict, but against all people belonging to other religions in general”, Lapshin writes in his blog.

He considered paradoxical the fact that despite by the trial against him Azerbaijan wanted to scare the whole world, Baku contributed to the double increase of tourist visits to Artsakh in 2017 compared to 2016. “Among them were my friends from the Baltic countries. They shot a great movie about that wonderful place, its culture, people, nature, architectural monuments. Watch it, I am sure you also would like to be there”, Lapshin writes.

Below is a short video about the movie.