Christmas celebrations for kids kick off in President’s Office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1000 children from Yerevan, other cities and Artsakh will take part in the New Year and Christmas celebrations in the Armenian Presidential Palace, which has already kicked off.

The President’s Office said children from several border communities have been hosted by President Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan this morning.

On December 25, winners of educational Olympiads, children with disabilities and children of Syrian Armenian refugees will be hosted by the President also.

The Christmas Tree lights were turned on and the celebrations began.

The President and the First Lady congratulated the children on the holidays and delivered a speech.