President Sargsyan participates in year-end session of YSU Board of Trustees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Yerevan State University, on December 25 participated in the year-end session of the YSU Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The members of the Board of Trustees discussed and approved the Rector’s reports on the 2016-2017 YSU activities, and the upcoming actions in 2016-2017 academic year by the 2016-2020 YSU development strategy program. The YSU’s activity in 2016-2017 academic year has been rated as satisfactory.

During the session Rector Aram Simonyan briefed members of the board on the YSU revenue and expenditure performance report. The Board members approved the YSU revenue and expenditure estimates for 2018 financial year, and the university’s structure and staffing list for 2018.

In addition to agenda issues, current issues were also discussed. The President answered the questions of the members of the Board.

At the end of the session President Sargsyan addressed congratulations and wishes to the members of the Board of Trustees and all university members on the New Year.

In his congratulatory remarks the President talked about the passing year of 2017 and considered it as a successful year in terms of achievements and activities which is a favorable base to strengthen the achievements in the spheres of economy, foreign policy, as well as in other fields.

“At the end of winter, or, perhaps at the beginning of spring, we will try to sum up the results of the year, and if we really are able to add something to 2018, I think we will already move on a more pleasant development path than the one which was full of shocks, problems and crisis. But as the most important I consider the works carried out in our country in the fields of security and defense after the elections. During this year our Armed Forces were supplemented by both arms, as well as numerous reforms have been implemented and are being implemented. I am convinced that if we continue such pace we will have no problems in the security field, more concretely, in the Armed Forces. And no matter how the students hint us that it’s necessary to publicly ask the Armenian citizens to pity us, I mean us, and go to defend the homeland, we will not do such things since it is not only our Fatherland, it is the Fatherland of everyone. Moreover, the statements made in Armenia, some minutes later become the ownership of Azerbaijanis, Turks and others.

The more all of us is able to effectively work, the more our country will move on successfully. We have no problems with the activeness of students, we have no problems to listen to any proposal, but I think it’s time for all of us to fulfill his/her duties, than to teach the others how they should conduct their duties. I want to once again repeat that the proposals, the discussions are quite normal, our society cannot develop without them, but when decisions are made as a result of discussions, the task of each of us should be to at least implement these decisions. I want everyone to live with this consciousness in 2018, starting from me up to our first-year student. I wish warmth in your families so that each of you will be at peace. I wish peace in our country”, the President said.



