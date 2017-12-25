Thanks to Ucom customers the Karakhanyan family had their housewarming party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. With the amount, donated by Ucom subscribers within the frames of “Let’s Keep Children in Families” charity program, implemented by joint efforts of Ucom Foundation and World Vision Armenia, a new house was bought and presented to the Karakhanyan family, living in one of the communities of Sisian urban region, Ucom told Armenpress.

27 years later this family finally could have their own house, bought thanks to effective cooperation of Ucom and World Vision Armenia, and furnished with the support of the latter.

It’s been already 1 year since the family was enrolled in “Poverty Reduction and Phase-by-phase Development” program initiated by World Vision, within the frames of which intense social works are carried out.

The Karakhanyan family lived in extreme poverty, in the Category 4 hazardous building of the rural club. For around 7 years the father of the family has been looking after his 6 children without a wife. Lack of a woman has even more intensified poverty in this family. The family is facing a number of serious problems, among them unfavorable socioeconomic conditions, lack of elementary household skills, extreme sanitary and hygienic conditions of the dwelling and children. One of the girls of the family stays with a neighbor and sleeps at their home, other children as well spend most of their time with the neighbors and other acquaintances.

“I’m just back from the army. Once we are in our new house, I’ll buy a bag of flour and make lavash for my brothers and sisters so that they are never hungry again,” resolved Artur, the elder son of the family.

“Today, Ucom subscribers have done a good thing, by being part of this SMS-charity program. Thanks to the efforts of a thousands of good-hearted people, the Karakhanyan family will welcome the New Year in their warm and bright family atmosphere, of which they’ve dreamed their whole life,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Director General at Ucom.

“When working with families living in extreme poverty, it’s important not only to focus on financial support of these families, but also help them develop independent living skills, for them to be able to live with dignity, without external intervention. World Vision will continue working with the Karakhanyan family, in order to achieve the desired result soon,” said Zhirayr Edilyan, the Program Director at World Vision Armenia.